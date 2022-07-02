Police said Johnson was shot in the back of the head around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday near Lexington Avenue and East 95th Street. New York City Council Member Julie Menin said it was being investigated as a domestic violence incident.

Argro was identified as Johnson’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her 3-month-old baby, who was in the stroller at the time of the shooting, according to police. The baby was unharmed, but was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

“Azsia Johnson’s family is hurting, they deserve justice, and we will deliver it,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. “I am relieved to report to New Yorkers that we have captured the individual who we believe murdered this young woman as she walked with her baby. I’d like to applaud the NYPD for their valiant efforts to track down this alleged killer.”

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Information on a lawyer who could speak on Argro’s behalf was not immediately available.