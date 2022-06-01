Dozens of Republican officials from across New York stood in front of the steps of the state Capitol on Tuesday, sweating in their suits and ties as they took turns at a lectern, baking in the early-afternoon sun.

They were there to protest a bill that would consolidate many local elections to even-numbered years. One by one, they took turns voicing their outrage.

“They (Democrats) are once again on a mission to illegally seize power and upend our entire election system in this great state,” New York GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy said, backed by a crowd of dozens of Republican elected officials from across the state.

The bill will likely fall by the wayside as Albany’s legislative year comes to a close Thursday, though it appeared to have some legs as recently as last week. A similar measure has been floating around for years, but has never received a vote. Now it’s become the latest flashpoint in an ongoing debate between Democrats and Republicans in New York over the state’s often-criticized election laws.

The Democrats who sponsor the measure say it is aimed entirely at boosting voter participation. Turnout is far higher in even-numbered years, when the presidential race and gubernatorial elections are held.

Republicans viewed it as a direct attack. In a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 2 to 1, the GOP has performed well in local elections in some areas of the state – including in Nassau County, where the party won the county executive and district attorney’s races last year. And moving more elections to high-turnout presidential years – where the state consistently backs Democrats by wide margins – could harm their chances.

The bill would apply to town and county elections across the state, which are frequently held in odd-numbered years.

It would not apply to city-level elections, including New York City, which are constitutionally required to be held in odd-numbered years – and would require the more-involved, lengthier process of a constitutional amendment to change. But it would apply in the city’s suburban towns and counties, including in Westchester and on Long Island.

State Sen. James Skoufis, an Orange County Democrat, says the measure is a “no-brainer.” Voter turnout in presidential years is often double or triple what it is in local election years. That was the case in Nassau County, when more than 70% of active registered voters turned out for the presidential race in 2020 but fewer than 30% did for local races in 2021.

Consolidating the elections means more voters would help decide their local races, Skoufis said.

“What you get now in those odd years are occasional – I would even argue frequent – outcomes that are not reflective of the fuller community,” Skoufis said.

Republicans aren’t buying it.

On the steps of the Capitol, they railed against the measure and the Democrats’ reasoning for it. Consolidating local elections with presidential or statewide races would ensure that every election is about national issues, not local ones, they said.

Assemblymember Ed Ra, a Long Island Republican, said consolidating the elections would make the ballot “look like a CVS receipt.” Hempstead Town Supervisor Donald Clavin held a large sign over his head that read “Don’t Silence The Suburbs.” State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt of western New York said he doesn’t want to “see anyone fall for the line that this is about voter turnout.”

“If that's true, then what Senator Skoufis is saying is that the voters are either too dumb or too lazy to come out every year to vote,” Ortt said, noting that it’s “never been easier” to cast a ballot in New York.

Last week, state Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs sent an email to Assembly members, urging them to support the measure. But before the weekend, Assembly sponsor Amy Paulin, a Scarsdale Democrat, told the New York Post her chamber was going to hold off on putting it to a vote. Instead, they intend to hold public hearings on the measure first – something that would punt the bill into next year, since lawmakers are scheduled to end their annual session Thursday.

On Tuesday, Paulin confirmed the bill is “not moving” this year in a text message to Gothamist.

Republicans say they’re ready to continue the fight next year.

“Although we're hearing it may be dead this year, they will certainly come back at it again and again and again, and we need to just be as resolved next year,” said Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin, a Republican and former Assembly member.

Skoufis had his own message for Republicans.

“What are they afraid of?” he said. “Why are they afraid of greater participation in their elections? And by the way, these are the very same people who are crowing that it’s going to be a red wave this year.”