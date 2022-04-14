MOCEJ is taking a multilayered approach to climate adaptation that addresses multiple hazards such as heavy precipitation, sea level rise and extreme heat. At the forefront are green infrastructure and coastal protection projects such as sea walls.

The citywide plan will be released pursuant to local law, and based on environmental projections from the New York City Panel on Climate Change. These predictions will be translated into several languages informing communities what to expect during an extreme weather event. It would also offer specific solutions suited to individual neighborhoods.

The office also wants to release the city’s first comprehensive study on environmental justice as required by local law 60 and 64 of 2017. It will identify disadvantaged communities and determine which ones are missing out on the benefits of climate resiliency projects and funding.

One such project is called Cloud Burst. It would be piloted in four neighborhoods that utilize the landscape and infrastructure to capture rain from heavy downpours and store it safely with green roofs and expanding green space.

Other projects include expanding NYCHA’s green infrastructure and parks, and the city's plan for a $2.5-billion overhaul of the sewers of southeast Queens and coastal protection projects.

“We simply cannot construct these unprecedented large-scale projects,” said Charles-Guzman, who has been on the job for about two months. “This study will lay the groundwork for future potential infrastructure projects.”

Guzman insisted she wants the plan to have a data-driven framework, meaning topography, land use, green space and socioeconomic factors will be assessed to identify solutions that meet a neighborhood’s needs.

Green infrastructure such as rain gardens and grass are only good for absorbing about a couple of inches, according to Dr. George Guo, a civil engineering professor at Rutgers University. And if it rains 3 inches in one hour, like it did during Hurricane Ida, Cloud Burst alone would not be enough. Guo said more storage is needed such as underground or roof top reservoirs, and it must be large enough to handle an extreme storm. When precipitation is even just 1 inch per hour, that is still intense and difficult to divert into a pool when it comes down that hard. Then there is the problem of what to do with the rain water when it is collected.

“We need to find a way to take the water to the ocean,” Guo said. “There’s a lot of storage right there, and we don’t need to build it.”