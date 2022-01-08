In the early hours of Friday morning, Mayor Eric Adams headed out the door of Gracie Mansion to a sanitation garage on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Mother Nature had decided to throw New York City’s newly-minted mayor a challenge that has wreaked political havoc on his predecessors: a winter snowstorm.

Around 7 a.m. Adams, wearing a plaid scarf and cap, was standing at a podium addressing sanitation crews, whose staffing has been depleted by 20% due to coronavirus. This was his second snowstorm briefing of the week, following a forecast for Monday that turned out to be a bust.

“A COVID storm is not going to stop us, a snowstorm is not going to stop up, an economic storm is not going to stop us,” Adams said. “We’re going to forge ahead.”

Listen to WNYC's Elizabeth Kim chronicle Eric Adams' first week as mayor: