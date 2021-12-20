Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced on Monday that City Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez will lead the city's Department of Transportation. Rodriguez, who has represented Upper Manhattan and chaired the Council's transportation committee, will be the city's first Latino transportation commissioner.

Adams did not originally plan to reveal Rodriguez as his transportation pick today, choosing to focus on the appointment of five new deputy mayors, including Lorraine Grillo as first deputy mayor. However, the NY Post reported that Rodriguez was likely going to be the next DOT commissioner, accelerating the news to be officially confirmed.

In a press statement that also announced Taxi and Limousine Commissioner Aloysee Heredia Jarmoszuk would remain the head of the TLC, Adams said, "Our city’s transportation system faces major challenges, from surging traffic fatalities to increased congestion on our streets. We need proven leaders who are ready to roll up their sleeves on Day 1 and address these issues, with a focus on making transit more equitable and efficient for all New Yorkers. I know Ydanis Rodriguez and Aloysee Heredia Jarmoszuk are up to the challenge, and I look forward to working with them to keep our city moving forward."

Rodriguez has been a loyal supporter of Adams during his mayoral campaign, frequently seen rallying crowds before debates earlier this year.

As a council member and as the council's transportation committee chair, Rodriguez has been a staunch supporter of Vision Zero, Mayor Bill de Blasio's initiative to reduce traffic-related deaths to zero. He has previously said the city must do more to work with prosecutors to charge drivers involved in collisions that injure or kill pedestrians and cyclists; pushed legislation to identify overcrowded sidewalks and address ways to reduce their congestion; and proposed ways to reduce single-occupancy vehicles.

Rodriguez has also pushed for more equity in the city's transportation options, both economic, like with Fair Fares, and geographic, with expanding Citi Bike to underserved neighborhoods. He has hailed the 181st Street busway as a project that could be replicated elsewhere.