E-commerce warehouses, which multiplied during the pandemic-inspired boom in online shopping, would be harder to site in New York City neighborhoods under a new proposal being pushed in City Hall.

The Last-Mile Coalition, named for the final step of the direct-to-door delivery chain the warehouses sustain, submitted a proposed amendment to the city's zoning rules Wednesday that would ramp up regulations for such facilities totaling at least 50,000 square feet. The warehouses would also be barred from within 1,000 feet of a school, park, nursing home, public housing buildings, or any other such warehouse.

A special permit would be required, with input from the city transportation and environmental protection agencies, to ensure the facilities won’t negatively impact nearby traffic, pedestrian and road safety, or air pollution.

For some facilities with waterfront access, 80% of deliveries in and out of the buildings would have to arrive by water.

According to coalition members, the issue is a matter of environmental justice because many new e-commerce warehouses are concentrated in communities of color already overburdened by air pollution, traffic and other environmental harm. They say community members deserve a voice in where the facilities are located, as they contend with increased truck traffic and air and noise pollution.