Early voting in New York’s June 28th primary started Saturday with relatively no hiccups for voters.

Registered Democrats and Republicans will pick their nominees for governor and other statewide races. For the Democrats, incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul is running against Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. On the Republican side, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island, Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani are running for their party’s nomination.

Democrats will also cast their ballots for lieutenant governor, choosing between incumbent Antonio Delgado, Ana Maria Archila and Diana Reyna.