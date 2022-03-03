New York City students who are under the age of five will need to continue wearing masks in class, even if the school mask mandate is lifted by Mayor Eric Adams next week, as those kids are not currently eligible for COVID vaccines, a City Hall official said Thursday.

The Department of Education will continue to offer masks on campuses for students, teachers and staff, said Amaris Cockfield, a spokesperson for the mayor. It was not immediately clear if unvaccinated students over the age of five will be required to wear masks at school.

In anticipation of Adams lifting the public school system’s mask mandate on March 7th, Comptroller Brad Lander and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams sent to City Hall a letter Wednesday urging the city to require students to be vaccinated for COVID by the next school year and offer opt-in masked classes.

Their call to require COVID vaccinations for all eligible students by the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year follows the lead of the Washington D.C. and Los Angeles school systems (though those systems have faced various delays and legal challenges to their proposed mandates).

“It makes pretty clear sense that for next fall, COVID vaccination should be required, just like meningitis vaccination is required,” Lander told Gothamist. “If we knew that now, that would help us have confidence vaccination rates will go up in places where they're really low, and we would be taking the steps necessary to keep people safe.”

Williams said “all the science says that it's beneficial, that it is helpful,” and added there would be the same medical exemptions as available for other required vaccinations.

“We want to make sure that there are legitimate exemption options, but I think it should be treated like any other vaccination that is already mandated,” Williams told Gothamist.