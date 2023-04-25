A domestic dispute on Staten Island turned deadly Sunday night when a man stabbed and killed his wife, slashing his son in the process, police said.

Ming Chen, 71, is accused of murdering 62-year-old Xiao-Qiong Jing at their house on Blythe Place in Bay Terrace, according to information provided by the NYPD.

Jing was found at around 10:15 p.m. with a stab wound to the torso, and taken to Staten Island University North Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The couple’s 41-year-old son was slashed in the left leg while trying to break up the fight, police said. He was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in stable condition.

Chen also suffered a stab wound to the torso, and was taken to the same hospital in stable condition. Police on Tuesday said it was unclear if his wound was self-inflicted.

He was charged with murder, assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. Attorney information for Chen wasn't immediately available.