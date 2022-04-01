WNYC has removed 41 articles from WNYC.org and four stories from Gothamist.com due to violations of our editorial standards. Forty-two of the stories that were removed were found to contain unattributed passages from other sources. The other three stories were published on other websites by the author. No fabricated facts were found in any story. WNYC takes its editorial standards very seriously and is committed to providing audiences with the highest quality news and analysis.