Polls are open for early voting Saturday in two more state legislative special elections in New York City.

Voters can cast their ballots in the 60th Assembly District in Brooklyn and 72nd Assembly District in Manhattan to fill vacancies left by Charles Barron and Carmen De La Rosa after they both won their respective seats in the New York City Council in November.

As per state law, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation last month setting the date for the special elections, which will be held Tuesday, February 15th. Those special elections are preceded by nine days of early voting, running through Sunday, February 13th.

There are two early voting sites open in each district. Voters can go here to find their early voting site or special election day poll site. Early voting hours are not the same each day. Voters are encouraged to check the hours at their poll site before heading out to vote.

The 60th Assembly District includes the neighborhoods of New Lots, East New York, Starrett City and Canarsie in Brooklyn.

Candidates on the ballot for this race are:

Nikki Lucas, Democrat

Marvin J. King, Republican and Conservative

Keron Alleyne, Working Families Party

The Brooklyn Paper framed the race as a "proxy battle" between Barron, his wife Inez, and the Kings County Democratic Party leader, Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte. The Barrons, in which each has alternatively held the Assembly seat since 2009, are supporting Alleyne, who worked on Charles Barron's Assembly staff. The district's county committee members selected Lucas as the Democratic nominee, considered Bichotte's preferred candidate.

The 72nd Assembly District stretches from Marble Hill and Inwood down to Washington Heights.

Candidates on the ballot in the 72nd Assembly District include:

Manny De Los Santos, Democrat

Edwin De La Cruz, Republican

Nayma Silver-Matos, Uptown Rises

Democratic nominee De Los Santos, has served as a district leader for more than a decade and was the campaign manager for U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat's 2018 re-election campaign, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also ran for the seat in the 2014 Democratic primary, coming up shortbehind incumbent Guillermo Linares.

De La Cruz, the Republican candidate, ran against De La Rosa for the City Council seat she now holds, representing the 10th District. Silver-Matos, is also a district leader in the area, a member of Manhattan Community Board 12 and a board member of Dare to Run, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping women run for elected office.