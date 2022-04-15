A fire tore through a six-story walk-up on Mulberry Street in Chinatown early Friday morning, killing two residents inside and injuring three others, police and fire officials said.

First responders rushed to the scene shortly after 3:48 a.m. where a fire that started on the fifth story of the apartment building was spreading to the story above.

A 52-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, while a 91-year-old woman was rushed to New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital in critical condition and died soon after, officials said. Their identities were not yet released, Friday morning.

FDNY officials said a “heavy clutter condition” hampered their efforts to control the blaze. A firefighter sustained minor burns and two additional civilians suffered minor injuries but didn’t need hospital care.

More than 100 firefighters were called to battle the blaze, and FDNY said they managed to have it under control just before 6:00 a.m.