Good afternoon on this rainy Friday, best of luck if you're out there with a cheap bodega umbrella that's practically designed to break. Here's what's happening:

  • "Ms. Sewell, the [NYPD's] third Black commissioner, described her current focuses as 'crime, crime, crime; violence, violence, violence'": The Times has this look at the first turbulent month of Commissioner Keechant Sewell's transition from being a supervisor in the Nassau County P.D. to being the head of a 50,000-person police department.
  • Andrew Cuomo is about to start airing 30-second TV ads claiming he's exonerated of sexual harassment allegations, though it doesn't appear that he's running for anything.
  • The MTA said yesterday that after getting feedback from moms about the challenge of folding up a stroller while holding your child on a moving bus, it'll consider scrapping the rule that requires strollers to be condensed.
  • A federal judge in New York has barred Martin Shkreli from working for a publicly-traded company.
  • A very possible reason the two prosecutors leading the Manhattan D.A.'s investigation into fraud at the Trump Organization just quit: Maybe they just didn't have the goods.
  • Rock bands are sober now.
  • This weekend, the NAACP plans to issue its prestigious President’s Award to Prince Harry.
  And finally, guess we can't stop honoring Prince Harry