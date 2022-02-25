Good afternoon on this rainy Friday, best of luck if you're out there with a cheap bodega umbrella that's practically designed to break. Here's what's happening:
- "Ms. Sewell, the [NYPD's] third Black commissioner, described her current focuses as 'crime, crime, crime; violence, violence, violence'": The Times has this look at the first turbulent month of Commissioner Keechant Sewell's transition from being a supervisor in the Nassau County P.D. to being the head of a 50,000-person police department.
- Andrew Cuomo is about to start airing 30-second TV ads claiming he's exonerated of sexual harassment allegations, though it doesn't appear that he's running for anything.
- The MTA said yesterday that after getting feedback from moms about the challenge of folding up a stroller while holding your child on a moving bus, it'll consider scrapping the rule that requires strollers to be condensed.
- A federal judge in New York has barred Martin Shkreli from working for a publicly-traded company.
- A very possible reason the two prosecutors leading the Manhattan D.A.'s investigation into fraud at the Trump Organization just quit: Maybe they just didn't have the goods.
- Rock bands are sober now.
- This weekend, the NAACP plans to issue its prestigious President’s Award to Prince Harry.
- And finally, guess we can't stop honoring Prince Harry — they even named this adorable baby sloth after him:
BABY SLOTH CONTENT THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/qWE2YUTrqI— This Morning (@thismorning) February 22, 2022