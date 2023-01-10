Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where the green lanterns outside police precincts (sort of) date back to the 1650s. Here's what else is happening:
- Allen Weisselberg, the former Trump Organization executive who pleaded guilty to his role in the company's tax fraud scheme and then testified against the organization, is being sentenced in Manhattan today and is expected to get five months in jail.
- A 16-year-old Long Island high school student, who only had her learner's permit, died after crashing a Nissan into a tree at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. The three passengers in the car, all teenage boys, were injured.
- On Sunday evening, a group of thieves entered a Park Slope jewelry store, smashed a bunch of cases and stole $2 million worth of merchandise, all in the span of about 40 seconds.
- In other robbery news, the CFO of Walgreens admitted that "organized retail theft" hasn't been as big of a problem as they initially claimed, and hired security hasn't been all that effective at stopping shoplifters, so they might scale back some of their security measures.
- The United Nations has determined that the globe's ozone layer will recover in the next 40 years now that we've stopped shooting so many ozone-killing chemicals into the air.
- A new report from two Korean War experts found that the 27-year-old Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. contains over 1,000 name misspellings, is missing about 500 names of veterans who should be on there, and does include 245 service members who died in situations totally unrelated to the war.
- The American Dialect Society has named the suffix "-ussy" its 2022 Word of the Year.
- John "Johnny Rotten" Lydon, formerly of the Sex Pistols and now the frontman of Public Image Ltd, is competing to represent Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest, performing an original track called "Hawaii" that he wrote in honor of his wife, who's suffering from Alzheimer's.
- Donald Trump announced on Truth Social last night that Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway, one-half of the pro-Trump duo "Diamond and Silk," has died.
