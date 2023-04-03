Good Monday morning in New York City, where the Coney Island Cyclone is open for the season. Here's what else is happening:
- THE CITY reports that several criminal justice priorities among progressive lawmakers, including automatic parole eligibility for inmates over 55, won't make it into this year's New York state budget.
- Coca-Cola's proprietary “decocainized” flavor ingredient comes from a Maywood, New Jersey factory that has the United States' only license to import the coca plant — and the leftover stuff gets sold to an opioid company that makes numbing drugs for dentists.
- In case you slept through last Saturday night's storm, the final tally of incidents included four tornado touch-downs in New Jersey and one big lightning strike on One World Trade.
- Rockefeller Center is lowering its flags of the world and replacing them with flags depicting iconic New York City foods.
- Paris, which is currently home to 15,000 app-based e-scooters, voted overwhelmingly in a recent referendum to ban the scooters after people found them to be a nuisance.
- Ryuichi Sakamoto, an acclaimed electronic music composer and member of the Yellow Magic Orchestra, died last week at the age of 71.
- It happened: The Yellowjackets finally ate their center forward.
- Butt Rock forever.
- And finally, wolf means wait: