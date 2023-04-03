Good Monday morning in New York City, where the Coney Island Cyclone is open for the season. Here's what else is happening:

THE CITY reports that several criminal justice priorities among progressive lawmakers, including automatic parole eligibility for inmates over 55, won't make it into this year's New York state budget.

Coca-Cola's proprietary “decocainized” flavor ingredient comes from a Maywood, New Jersey factory that has the United States' only license to import the coca plant — and the leftover stuff gets sold to an opioid company that makes numbing drugs for dentists.

In case you slept through last Saturday night's storm, the final tally of incidents included four tornado touch-downs in New Jersey and one big lightning strike on One World Trade.

Rockefeller Center is lowering its flags of the world and replacing them with flags depicting iconic New York City foods.

Paris, which is currently home to 15,000 app-based e-scooters, voted overwhelmingly in a recent referendum to ban the scooters after people found them to be a nuisance.

Ryuichi Sakamoto, an acclaimed electronic music composer and member of the Yellow Magic Orchestra, died last week at the age of 71.

It happened: The Yellowjackets finally ate their center forward.

Butt Rock forever.

And finally, wolf means wait: