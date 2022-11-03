Good Thursday morning in New York City, where the Naked Cowboy has endorsed Lee Zeldin. Here's what else is happening:
- In an unusual move for an MTA chair, Janno Lieber has pointedly called out Gov. Kathy Hochul's gubernatorial rival, noting that "Zeldin alone, among New York regional Republicans, didn’t vote for the [federal] infrastructure bill."
- City sanitation workers have reportedly been tearing down Lee Zeldin signs that were illegally posted to utility poles in southern Brooklyn, which Zeldin fans are not happy about.
- A year after one of Eric Adams' close friends, the Rev. Alfred L. Cockfield II, set up a political action committee meant to disperse campaign funds to Adams-friendly candidates, the group has raised $1.3 million — and given almost none of it to candidates while paying $126,000 to Cockfield himself.
- Police say a man who smashed the glass door of Cardinal Timothy Dolan's residence behind St. Patrick's Cathedral has also vandalized two other prominent Catholic buildings in Manhattan.
- The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving have pledged to each donate $500,000 to organizations dedicated to fighting antisemitism after Irving stirred up controversy by posting a link to an antisemitic documentary.
- King Charles brings his own custom toilet seat wherever he goes.
- Folgers' new marketing pitch: Yes it's sludge, but it's the sludge you know and love from your grandma's house, and also, inflation is raging and our coffee is cheap.
- Ina Garten revealed that her husband Jeffrey once got her hot and bothered by texting, "You're gonna be delicious tonight."
- Lydia Tár: She's dressin'!
