Good Monday morning in New York City, which thankfully survived the Cuban Missile Crisis 60 years ago this month. Here's what's happening:
- Though Donald Trump himself isn't on trial or facing potential jail time, lawyers selecting a jury for the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial in Manhattan still had a really hard time selecting jurors who didn't appear to have opinions that would disqualify them from serving.
- Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday boasted that his administration has already fixed 1,200 dangerous intersections this year by installing things like raised crosswalks and walk signals that turn green a couple seconds before the traffic light.
- Adams has not followed through on bringing NYC Ferry service to Canarsie, something he actively supported when he was Brooklyn borough president.
- After being repeatedly asked about whether they condone a supporter's sign that called Kathy Hochul the c-word and b-word, Lee Zeldin's campaign finally conceded that "people should not be holding those signs or saying that."
- Fentanyl in kids' Halloween candy isn't really the threat some would make it out to be, but traffic is — Americans under 18 are three times more likely to get killed by a driver on Halloween than any other night of the year.
- Andrew Cuomo seems to be loving his latest act as part of the same podcasting network as right-wing stars Laura Ingraham and Mike Huckabee.
- "The people will eat steak and drink beer again": Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a.k.a. Lula, has declared victory in Brazil's presidential election.
- Congrats to American swimmer Katie Ledecky on beating the 1,500 meter freestyle world record by more than 10 seconds.
- A Florida developer who says he specializes in land that "other people overlook" is literally selling a 4-acre underwater plot in Boca Raton for $43 million, claiming that it can still be filled in with extra dirt and turned into a spot for single-family homes.
- And finally, lizard on the lam: