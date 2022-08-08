Good Monday morning in New York City, where the DSNY is poppin' on TikTok. Here's what else is happening:
- Officials told New Yorkers to squash a spotted lanternfly if they saw one, but so far, it's been a woefully insufficient strategy and these invasive bugs are flourishing.
- The 48th annual Harlem Week is underway, with a series of events celebrating the culture and history of the neighborhood.
- The Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network was served a legal notice by the landlord of its 145th Street office over "rental payments and the lease." (It appears to be related to the fallout of a residential tower/museum planned for 145th and Lenox that fell through after local opposition.)
- New Jersey grocery stores are complaining that since the plastic bag ban went into effect, shoppers have been stealing shopping baskets as a way to avoid buying reusable bags at the checkout counter.
- THE CITY tried to figure out why, out of the 152 bargaining units among the city's workforce, the union representing the 100 Staten Island Ferry workers was the one group the Bloomberg and de Blasio administrations failed to reach a deal with.
- Axios has photo confirmation that Donald Trump used to flush his own handwritten documents down the toilet while he was president, which is potentially a crime.
- Florida's annual Burmese python hunt is underway, with a top prize of $2,500 going to the person who catches the most snakes. (The pythons, which were brought to the state as pets, are invasive and threaten other wildlife.)
- "I don’t got a prob with Franco but he ain’t Latino!" — John Leguizamo is not happy about the choice to cast James Franco as Fidel Castro.
- Being a professional cuddler seems like a very intense job.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, amateur cuddler:
does he like being used as a scratch pad ? pic.twitter.com/GC1cO5Vhf8— glurpo (@glurpo) August 7, 2022