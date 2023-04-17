Good Monday morning in New York City, where 'Phantom' is phinished. Here's what else is happening:
- THE CITY has an investigation into a small group of shady investors who track down Brooklyn brownstones owned by Black or Latino families with some sort of interpersonal strife, buy out one family member's share (at a discount), and force the others to sell the house.
- The Civilian Complaint Review Board, the NYPD's independent watchdog group, found that Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey misused his power back in 2021 when he intervened in a case wherein his former colleague allegedly chased a group of teenagers with a gun.
- According to a new StreetEasy calculation, a New York City household would now need to bring in $134,000 a year to pay within the recommended 30% of household income on rent for a median-priced apartment.
- The New York State Board of Regents on Monday is expected to approve a new policy banning school mascots and logos portraying indigenous people.
- Since the start of 2023, Rep. George Santos has refunded more money from improper campaign donations (about $8,400) than he's brought in from new, proper donations ($5,333.26).
- "I’ve lived in the city nearly all my life. I never had to repeat my highly complex Starbucks order — a 'tall' coffee — three times to get a response from the bummed-out barista, the way I do now.": New York Post columnist Steve Cuozzo thinks legal weed and an increased minimum wage are making service workers lazy.
- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced over the weekend that September 23 — Bruce Springsteen's birthday — will officially be known as Bruce Springsteen Day.
- Ahmad Jamal, the composer and pianist largely credited with ushering in cool jazz, has died at the age of 92.
- Thanks to Bad Bunny, wearing jeans with a white t-shirt is cool again.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, guessing he didn't resume reading: