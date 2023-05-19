Good Friday morning in New York City, which is sinking about 1mm a year under the weight of its skyscrapers. Here's what else is happening:
- The NYPD told the New York Post they've identified one of the two men who helped Daniel Penny restrain Jordan Neely while he choked him to death on the subway.
- A Legal Aid Society lawyer is suing the NYPD for wrongfully arresting her — and confiscating her dog, who's now traumatized and has to take Xanax — after she began filming an encounter in Bed-Stuy that may have been an unlawful stop-and-frisk.
- A 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit Hastings-on-Hudson at about 2 a.m. last night, sending rumblings through the New York metro area.
- In a 30-minute video posted to his YouTube channel yesterday, Andrew Cuomo said he regretted throwing his former aide Joe Percoco under the bus back in 2018, when the political operative and longtime ally was found guilty of bribery. (The U.S. Supreme Court tossed the conviction last week.)
- Following a series of deadly crashes involving young drivers without their full licenses, New York state lawmakers are considering changes that would make it easier for drivers to get their learners' permits revoked for reckless driving.
- Known traffic grump (and bike lane foe) Whoopi Goldberg isn't buying this story that Meghan and Harry got in a two-hour car chase in Manhattan.
- Start building up those calluses — Barefoot Boy Summer is right around the corner.
- Pagers 4 ever.
