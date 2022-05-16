Good Monday morning in New York City, where having sex is in. Here's what else is happening:
- Several of the individuals who helped the NYPD catch the Sunset Park subway shooter are immigrants — including one who faces the threat of deportation — and they're now trying to get special visas afforded to people who serve as police informants.
- The New Yorker examines an under-reported fatal subway shooting at the Parsons/Archer stop in Queens, which has long had issues of crime and aggressive policing related to the "swipers" who use unlimited MetroCards to give cash-strapped riders discounted entries into the transit system.
- An MTA bus driver accused of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run on Staten Island has been pulled from duty.
- Grub Street explains that if you're willing to drive out there, you can get good bagels in various towns on Long Island.
- Meet the TikTok nuns of Mendham Township, New Jersey, who post detailed video explainers like "What's up with ashes?" and "What's in your nun pockets?"
- In the span of 72 hours, North Korea went from "never" having a case of COVID-19 to having an estimated 1.2 million.
- The Moulin Rouge is renting out the room in its iconic windmill on Airbnb.
- Thrift stores are more expensive now.
- Conservationists are celebrating the cancelation of plans in the Arctic to expand iron mining, which could've led to the "extirpation" of narwhals.
- Baby Yoda found God.
- And finally, solid approach:
A cat who shows off his steps and goes home.pic.twitter.com/DQRJbfi1kD— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) May 14, 2022