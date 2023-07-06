It's another hot Thursday morning in New York City, where the latest generational divide is over whether or not speaking more slowly would help older adults understand things better.
That was just one of the questions in a new NYC Department of Health survey measuring ageism. It also found that about a third of younger adults believe their elders are too easily offended and that most younger adults believe NYC is a place where older adults are valued members of the community.
Here's what else is happening:
- A cameraman at Yankee Stadium was injured Wednesday night after he was hit in the head with a ball thrown by Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson.
- Join Gothamist next Wednesday at the Greene Space for a discussion and celebration of women in hip hop as the genre commemorates its 50th anniversary this year.
- Elevator outages at New York City Housing Authority buildings continue despite the total number of incidents having gone down as NYCHA plans for major upgrades to elevators across the system.
- While the city has been monitoring the endangered piping plover population since the 1990s, a new pilot program in Queens is working to go even further to protect the birds by roping off nesting areas on the beach of the Rockaways and having volunteers stand guard.
- Hospitals across the country who spent big on hiring nurses during the height of the pandemic are now having a hard time trying to stay financially afloat.
- Netflix is expanding their offerings from movies and TV shows to the restaurant business with their new café, Netflix Bites, debuting in Los Angeles.
- Along with making delicious ice cream, Ben & Jerry's is never afraid to call out injustice (prime example), so it's no surprise the company decided to celebrate July 4th by tweeting about stolen Indigenous land, a move that caused backlash on social media, calls for boycotts and their stock to drop.
- And finally, save the turtles: