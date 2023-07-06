It's another hot Thursday morning in New York City, where the latest generational divide is over whether or not speaking more slowly would help older adults understand things better.

That was just one of the questions in a new NYC Department of Health survey measuring ageism. It also found that about a third of younger adults believe their elders are too easily offended and that most younger adults believe NYC is a place where older adults are valued members of the community.

Here's what else is happening: