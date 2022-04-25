Good Monday morning in New York City, where universal composting is inching towards become a reality. Here's what else is happening:
- The New York Times has a great story about the century-old Chinatown "associations" (mens' social clubs, sort of) that own hundreds of millions of dollars worth of real estate that they continue to rent to Chinese families and businesses, thereby protecting the neighborhood from developers.
- The town of East Hampton has spent $2.5 million on lawyers to defend its confusing plan to privatize the local airport in a way that would basically limit the amount of chartered air travel in and out.
- Yankee fans threw beer cans and made juvenile hand signs at Cleveland Guardians outfielders during the Yankees' win on Saturday, an embarrassing display that should get a lot of people banned from MLB stadiums for life.
- "One of the proudest New Yorkers I know told me she now avoids the subway after 10 p.m. She didn’t feel great about it but couldn’t take it anymore. She had finally seen one too many penises." New York magazine's cover story this week surveys the fear factor on the subways.
- At least 8 Republicans in North Carolina are challenging Rep. Madison Cawthorn in the upcoming primary, arguing that the freshman congressman has devoted too much time to making himself a celebrity while not doing anything for his constituents.
- Washington, D.C.'s version of the Central Park Hot Duck appears to be a very aggressive wild turkey hanging around the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail.
- Tourists in Rome keep crashing drones into historic sites.
- The Israelis are trying to grow meat in space.
- And finally, life's better with a buddy:
