Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where bosses are feeling burnt out, too, ya know. Here's what else is happening:
- While Veselka pops off, Russian restaurants in New York City — many of which are owned by Ukrainians, and virtually all of which don't support the war — are getting hate-calls from people calling them Nazis and seeing business plummet.
- New speed camera data from the Department of Transportation indicates that 41% of the drivers speeding in New York City are in cars registered outside the city.
- "Shoutout Eric Adams, man": Kyrie Irving, who still can't play home games in Brooklyn because the vaccination mandate for private employees, said he still appreciates the mayor's support.
- The federal government is mailing out more free COVID tests — if you already got four, you're eligible for four more, while if your household didn't request any last time, you can get eight.
- Stolichnaya, the Latvian-made vodka, has changed its name to Stoli in an attempt to distance itself from the stigma of being Russian.
- If you're monogamous not because you blindly gave in to the construct like a sheep but because you thought about it and consciously dedicated yourself to having just one partner at a time, you might qualify as "radically monogamous."
- Morgan Wallen, the country star who got dropped from major radio stations, Spotify, etc., for saying the N-word, won Album of the Year at last night's Academy of Country Music Awards.
- Meet the Instagram-famous baby from Georgia with a remarkable head of frizzy white hair due to his uncombable hair syndrome, an affliction that doctors say will likely go away when he's a teenager.
- The early-2000s indie music in The Dropout is good.
- And finally, nimble fella:
