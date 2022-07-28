Good Thursday morning in New York City, where "Waterline Square" is a place on the Upper West Side and, according to Curbed, good! Here's what else is happening:
- For the first time since 1946, New York's gubernatorial contest won't have any third-party candidates.
- The UPS drivers' union is pushing for A/C in trucks after it says six New York City-area drivers got heat-related illnesses last week.
- Woody Allen was among the Upper East Side residents who successfully fought to keep a bike lane from being installed on East 85th Street, where a 28-year-old on a Citi Bike died earlier this week.
- Donald Trump hit the club in Midtown last night for a party held by the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour.
- The Yankees, fresh off their back-to-back losses to the Mets, have acquired outfielder Andrew Benintendi.
- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged yesterday that the White House has offered a deal to Russia to get Brittney Griner and one other American detainee returned.
- A reporter on board an American Airlines flight from Charlotte to JFK last Sunday said people were sweating, sobbing and having panic attacks because they were held on the tarmac for six hours before takeoff, partly on a plane with the A/C turned off.
- Speaking of airplane woes, Drake clarified yesterday that he's not even on his private jet when it's being flown 18 minutes from Toronto to a hanger in a nearby suburb, so people can relax about his carbon footprint.
- It's National Moth Week, so The Guardian posted some sick pictures of moths in the Catskills.
- Stand-up comedians love water bottles.
- And finally, you gotta pass the time somehow:
Back and forth....back and forth....alright I'm dizzy...😂🐶👀 pic.twitter.com/TLIkh24EZB— Laughs 4 All 🤟 (@Laughs_4_All) July 27, 2022