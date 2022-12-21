Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where we're about to have a very short day. Here's what else is happening:
- "He can’t just say none of this happened and none of this is true. He has to show why what he is saying is true. The burden is now on him.": Long Island Republican Rep. Peter King on Tuesday urged Rep.-elect George Santos to address the allegations that he made up nearly everything about his biography.
- Federal prosecutors have charged two Queens men for allegedly working with Russian hackers to rig the JFK Airport taxi dispatch system and charge cabbies $10 to jump the line.
- Hell Gate looked into whether organized thieves are actually robbing drug stores and reselling stuff en masse, but no stores or law enforcement agencies gave any proof that that's happening — nor did Rite Aid, CVS or any other drug store chain explain why they're locking everything behind annoying plexiglass doors.
- In 2022, the Yankees and Mets were both pretty good.
- In a forthcoming book, Joe Biden says that when he took over the White House, Donald Trump had left him a note that was "shockingly gracious."
- Naked mole rats are apparently immune to cancer and also defy aging, and scientists are trying to figure out how humans can get some of that.
- Jenna Bush Hager's 9-year-old daughter has confirmed that her mom doesn't wear underwear.
- Your parents are probably among the millions of people watching the Yellowstone prequel.
- They now make candy canes with Caesar salad, ketchup and brisket flavorings, if you're looking to freak it this Christmas.
