Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where Lower East Side Trader Joe's workers are holding a vote to unionize. Here's what else is happening:
- Judge Rowan Wilson was officially confirmed on Tuesday as chief judge of the New York Court of Appeals.
- Gov. Kathy Hochul's 2022 tax return shows that she and her husband brought in $984,250 in total income last year. (Hochul's individual income was $250,314.)
- Red Flag Warnings are still being issued in New Jersey, where thousands of acres have already burned in recent wildfires..
- Rep. George Santos did a very long interview on Barstool's "Macrodosing" podcast.
- Jill Biden, Paul Rudd, Anthony Bourdain, Tiki Barber, George Clinton, Christine Todd Whitman, Janice Huff and other distinguished individuals have been nominated for New Jersey's Hall of Fame, with final induction to be determined by a public vote.
- Melissa DeRosa, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aide, has a deal for a tell-all memoir.
- An Australian ultra-marathon runner is in trouble for getting a 2.5-mile ride in a car in the middle of a race after she got slightly lost.
- Keri Russel is back on TV (er, Netflix) in the show The Diplomat, where she plays an American ambassador who's definitely not a Russian spy.
- People are loving this shallot-colored pot.
- Some people are also loving $100 umbrellas.
- Special note: Early Addition will be off tomorrow and Friday, and will return Monday, April 24.
