Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where protection is crucial. Here's what's happening:
- Today is the second Primary Day of the summer here in New York — find your polling place, go vote, and follow Gothamist's live election updates.
- "Reckless and 'a fabulous waste' of taxpayer money" is how one nuclear weapons expert described that weird viral PSA the city released about what to do if we get nuked. (It turned out the video was made in January 2019 and sat on a shelf for three years before the Adams administration decided, after the invasion of Ukraine, to post it.)
- Mayor Eric Adams called The New York Times "silly" for reporting on the expensive dinner he ate at the same Midtown restaurant 14 times last month without visibly paying the bill.
- "You can't stay in 1888 forever. You gotta find ways to connect with different people": Katz's Deli's third-generation millennial owner hosted a Red Bull x Diplo party inside the famed restaurant on Sunday night.
- The search continues for the buyer of a $1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Inwood last year that's set to expire on September 28th.
- Meet the species of shark that has evolved to waddle around on land for up to two hours at a time.
- Tex-Mex cuisine has seen better days.
- Mocking baby names: You don't need to do it.
- Meghan Markle's long-awaited podcast is now available on Spotify.
- If you're in Los Angeles, a taco joint is selling Phoebe Bridgers-branded vegan tacos.
- And if you're in Cleveland, a pierogi place is selling Pavement-branded pierogis.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, for your fantasy team consideration:
Purrfect catch..🐈🐾🤯 pic.twitter.com/9BpKcxwnzY— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) August 23, 2022