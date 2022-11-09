Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where Lee Zeldin's Election Night party was, for some reason, poppin'. Here's what else is happening:
- THE CITY has a good map of voter turnout rates in every neighborhood.
- A city EMT worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing an elderly patient's debit card and using it to buy two bottles of champagne, groceries, laundry service and dinner at Buffalo Wild Wings.
- Brittney Griner has been transferred from a detention center outside Moscow to a penal colony in some location that her legal team is unaware of.
- Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is laying off 11,000 people.
- Sarah Huckabee Sanders has won her dad's old job: Arkansas governor.
- Voters in Kentucky and Michigan voted against ballot measures yesterday that would've put further restrictions on abortion rights.
- There are no good TV shows about New York City right now.
- More and more, women who are frustrated with men these days are turning to "sologamy" and marrying themselves.
- Real Americans dip their cinnamon rolls in chili.
- And finally, amigo: