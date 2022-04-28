Good Thursday morning in New York City, where the haters have spent almost 100 years trying and failing to cancel WNYC. Here's what else is happening:
- Meet Frankie Light, a 27-year-old from East Flatbush who has become a star YouTube polyglot despite having never left the country until four months ago.
- "There’s one guy at my company who I do want to fight, but he’ll never be man enough. He did something to me, and anyone who reads this who works with us will know what and who I’m referring to. I’m not trying to start trouble, but they’ll know.": There's some solid trash talk in this photo-and-interview spread from a boxing match for cops and other frontline workers.
- Daniel Auster, the son of writers Paul Auster and Lydia Davis who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly killing his baby daughter with fentanyl and heroin, has died of an overdose himself.
- NYU is warning seniors that if they sell their grad ceremony tickets to scalpers — who are offering $500 to see Taylor Swift's commencement speech — they could have their diplomas withheld.
- Thanks to Mormon TikTok influencers and Olivia Rodrigo, people are now making "dirty soda," which is not soda with codeine, but rather soda with cream and syrup in it.
- In other gross food news, the guy who went viral for dipping his hot dogs in beer at a Yankee game is not sorry.
- In even more gross food news, Edible, formerly known as Edible Arrangements, started selling CBD edibles and pissed off a bunch of franchisees.
- "There's no time limit and there's no what-ifs," explains Dua Lipa.
