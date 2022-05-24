Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where there are still pay phones if you know where to look. Here's what else is happening:
- Victor Rivera, the former head of a major homeless shelter operator in the Bronx, has been sentenced to two years in prison for accepting more than $1.2 million in bribes over nearly a decade.
- The NYPD is reviving overnight subway patrols in response to recent high-profile shootings on the trains.
- Hell is an open house for a Greenpoint apartment where 50 people show up.
- Hell is also being a 12-year-old Boy Scout on a camping trip in Harriman State Park and waking up to find your leg in a bear's mouth.
- With bus and subway mask compliance down to 65%, according to the MTA, experts are debating whether the mask mandate is of any value anymore.
- Kayakers in the Minnesota River came across a human skull that's believed to be 8,000 years old.
- More and more, American parents are going to the dentist with major teeth-grinding problems.
- Queen Elizabeth got a cool new golf cart.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, pizza gull:
Looks like a seagull hit the jackpot..🍕𓅮😅 pic.twitter.com/CAklkpEZcW— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) May 23, 2022