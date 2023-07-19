Welcome to Wednesday in New York City, where it's the first day of National Hot Dog Week.
Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs is celebrating by offering 5 cent hot dogs at select locations (which doesn't include the Coney Island outpost). And if you're in New Jersey, here's a ranking of the state's best hot dogs.
Here's what else is happening:
- Feeling bougie during National Hot Dog Week? You can try the $29 one at Mischa in Midtown.
- On Tuesday, state officials said they’ve been busy inspecting the safety of thousands of amusement park rides, nearly 7,000 of them in 2022, to ensure thrill seekers have a safe season of fun.
- Operation Stop Scam Calls is a new nationwide initiative U.S. regulators announced to combat illegal robocalls and telemarketing calls.
- Apple Maps, once an embarrassment of an app for the company, has now become a source of pride after a drastic revamp that has converted loyal Google Maps users over to the other side.
- NYC spent $1.2 million on a shoddy fix of a section of the Hudson River Greenway path in Washington Heights, only for it to crumble into a sinkhole soon after, which means potential danger for pedestrians and cyclists who use the path.
- Advocacy groups in NYC are pushing for legislation that acknowledges the cultural significance of African hair braiding so that safeguards can be implemented for braiders, who often operate unlicensed, to access benefits.
- Fecal matter leaked from a tractor trailer onto a section of I-95 in Connecticut and caused a multi-vehicle crash Monday night, and a very messy clean-up.
- And finally, it's ALSO National Zookeeper Week: