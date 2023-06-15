It's Thursday morning in New York City and I might just go donate blood to experience a mixed-reality Zen garden.
Donors under the age of 30 have declined significantly in the past decade, so the New York Blood Center is experimenting with glasses that transport users to a virtual Zen garden to get young people to give up their blood.
Here's what else is happening:
- We are now living in an age of a Twitch-streamed AI Jesus who is supposed to be available 24/7 to offer “guidance and wisdom based on Jesus’ teachings.”
- House GOP lawmakers are going all in on protecting gas stoves. A bill passed Tuesday prevents spending of federal funds on regulating gas stoves as a hazardous product with more measures on the horizon.
- Jersey City is trying so hard to bring back mounted police, a unit that hasn’t been around for 50 years in the city, and the longing for cops on horses begs the question: why?
- This old Dogg’s got new tricks. Snoop Dogg partners with Petco in a new pet care campaign.
- And this new (Digi) dog’s tricks are being questioned. Legal Aid Society advocates publicly released a letter asking the NYPD’s inspector general to look into the roll out of that robot dog thing and see if it violates surveillance law.
- A new affordable housing building with 75 units on Long Island caters exclusively to older LGBTQ adults who face many barriers with securing housing.
- Sushi with a side of sumo wrestling is coming to the city later this month. You may even get a chance to give it a go in the ring.
- And finally, give this pup a ticket to the show too: