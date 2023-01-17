Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where a coin collector got $100,000 worth of coins stolen from a coin convention. Here's what else is happening:
- Hell Gate spoke with tenants of a building owned by New York City's most "egregiously negligent" landlord (according to Public Advocate Jumaane Williams), and heard accounts of mushrooms growing in the floor due to overhead leaks; a nest of bees in one tenant's wall; and an apartment manager telling one tenant who asked for more oil in the empty boiler to "get a space heater" instead.
- Asylum seekers who arrived in New York City months ago continue returning to the Port Authority bus terminal — where they were initially dropped off — to receive services from nonprofits and the National Guard.
- New Jersey's attorney general is trying to warn state residents that "crisis pregnancy centers" — which deceptively advertise themselves as women's health clinics — are not abortion providers, but rather unlicensed facilities run by an evangelical ministry aimed at convincing women to not get abortions.
- The New Yorker investigated (but didn't fully answer) why Eric Adams continues to stand by his "mentee" Lamor Whitehead, the Brooklyn bishop with a long and intense record of fraud and shady business dealings.
- A Strange Loop, the Pulitzer- and Tony-winning musical, has ended its Broadway run after nine months at the Lyceum Theater.
- "What happens when pickleball dies? How quickly can this fence be taken down so that the area can be utilized for an alternative use?": An argument broke out at a Hell's Kitchen community board meeting over a proposal to install a pickleball court at a local park.
- Authorities in Sicily have finally arrested Messina Denaro, Italy's most notorious mob boss.
- In other Italian news, Kevin Spacey — who's currently awaiting trial for sexual assault in England — was awarded a lifetime achievement honor by the National Museum of Cinema in Turin.
- People with food allergies are lobbying to get pre-boarding status on all airlines so they can alert flight attendants of their allergies before the plane fills up and people have already broken out the nuts/milk/shellfish.
- The results are in from a comprehensive and authoritative study on four-day workweeks: Four-day workweeks are great and employers should instate them.
