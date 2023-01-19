Good Thursday morning in New York City, where bar owners have not been enjoying Dryuary. Here's what else is happening:
- Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg "warned" Simon & Schuster that a soon-to-be-published memoir by a former prosecutor who'd been working on the Trump investigation — but quit out of frustration with the pace of things — could jeopardize the ongoing investigation.
- Fulton Street in Bed-Stuy is set to get a pair of office towers designed by British architect Sir David Adjaye, the man behind the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
- A new study out of CUNY found that greenery in New York City absorbs as much as 40 percent of the city's carbon emissions during the spring and summer, which is a far higher figure than previously assumed.
- "The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life": George Santos is slamming Reuters for reporting that he allegedly performed as a drag Queen in Brazil.
- A 27-year-old American graffiti artist who allegedly tagged the word "WORD" on several subway cars in South Korea was arrested in Romania and extradited back to Korea, where he faces up to three years in prison.
- A former Fox TV executive has testified in a federal trial in Brooklyn that he and other Fox executives conspired to bribe FIFA in order to help get the network broadcasting rights for the World Cup.
- Researchers in Canada have determined that those little disposable coffee pods are actually more environmentally friendly than regular filtered coffee because it requires a smaller amount of grounds to make a cup.
- They're making M2GAN.
- Here are some pictures of New York City Samoyed dog owners at a meetup.
