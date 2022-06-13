Good Monday morning in New York City, where we probably shouldn't have relied on Starbucks to provide public bathrooms in the first place. Here's what's happening:
- Mayor Eric Adams is five months into the job and already hitting Beverly Hills, Chicago and the Hamptons to raise money for his reelection bid.
- About 100 people stood outside Chelsea Piers yesterday chanting "shame!" because Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was inside giving a speech at the Jewish Leadership Conference.
- Thank God these people who subway-surfed on a J train crossing the Williamsburg Bridge didn't die.
- Also thank God the horses who fell out of a moving trailer on the Staten Island Expressway yesterday are okay.
- The pollen is way worse this year, thanks to the growing trend of "botanical sexism," wherein cities plant a higher ratio of pollen-shedding male trees versus female trees.
- Well, it was a good run for the New York Rangers' in-house organist.
- Saudi Arabia is banning Pixar's Lightyear from theaters because two female characters kiss.
- The Italian producers behind HBO's My Brilliant Friend are adapting the Tony Award-winning play The Lehman Trilogy for a prestige TV series.
- Caviar bumps < Hot Cheeto bumps.
- And finally, get this cat a ginger ale:
