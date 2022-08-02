Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where the anti-dining shed movement has spread to Bushwick. Here's what else is happening:
- Ahead of tonight's Democratic primary debate in the newly-drawn 12th Congressional District — which is being co-hosted by WNYC — insurgent candidate Suraj Patel, who's challenging longtime Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerrod Nadler, got an endorsement from... former Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa.
- A total of 14 Starbucks locations in New York City and Long Island have now requested votes to unionize.
- Dan Smith of "Dan Smith will teach you guitar" fame is pivoting to YouTube tutorials.
- Did Donald Trump bury Ivana Trump at his golf course in New Jersey to get a special "cemetery" tax exemption? Probably not, since he already operates a "farm" on the property to get a tax break, but in case he decides to give up the mulching business, the cemetery thing will be there as a backup.
- With Joe Manchin now supporting President Biden's climate package, it's Krysten Sinema's turn to hold things up.
- This is the way the world ends, not with a bang but with a Rite-Aid where every g-ddamn tube of sunscreen or stick of deodorant is locked in a glass case that needs to be opened by an employee who can't help you because they're the only worker in the store and they have to manage a growing check-out line because the self-check-out machines aren't working.
- The FDA is inching towards a rule that'll force all cigarettes sold in gas stations, etc., to have 95% less nicotine than they currently do.
- Beyoncé has joined Lizzo in removing the lyric "spaz" from a song because it's ableist.
- Gentrifiers love telling people to be quiet.
- And finally, it's giving dog:
Sir that is not a dog 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/s5SSHZOWCi— HoodFamousTV (@HoodFamousTV_) August 1, 2022