Good Friday morning in New York City, where Diddy is getting into the legal weed biz. Here's what else is happening:
- Despite Mayor Eric Adams' declaration of a war on bureaucratic "dysfunctionality" back in March, the number of vacant supportive housing units — which are seen as crucial for helping people transition out of homelessness — has increased to 2,600.
- In other vacancy frustration news, tenant advocate groups have been protesting all week about the city's 89,000 rent-stabilized units that landlords kept off the market last year.
- The Brooklyn Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for five games over his promotion of an antisemitic movie and seeming inability to apologize.
- Famed scammer Anna Delvey is planning to host a VIP influencer dinner party series out of her East Village apartment while she's stuck there under house arrest.
- It's happening: The creepy "I Voted" stickers that that one teen drew for a contest in Ulster County are now being handed out to voters.
- "Police were called to the [East Hampton] Y.M.C.A. on the evening of Oct. 25 and told that a 16-year-old boy 'was making a mess with gym chalk in the weightlifting area' and was 'very disrespectful' when asked to leave the gym, which he eventually did," reports the East Hampton Star.
- The French fashion giant Christian Dior Couture is suing the pornstar Gigi Dior for stealing its swag.
- If "no pain, no gain" is your motto, try running in these very hip-but-blister-inducing early aughts trainers.
- Drake gets political on his new album out this morning, rapping that he "just turned on the news and seen that men who never got p***y in school are makin' laws about what women can do."
- This seashell collectors' convention in Belgium looks lovely.
- And finally, we gain an hour on Sunday — snooze like this seal!: