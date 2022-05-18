Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where there are now more Airbnb listings than apartments for rent. Here's what else is happening:
- Despite the shortage of apartment listings, the vacancy rate has boomed, especially among the city's most expensive units.
- State Assemblymember Simcha Eichenstein spilled the beans on Bill de Blasio's plan to run for the House seat in the newly drawn 10th Congressional District.
- You know the poet Eileen Myles wants to save the trees in East Village Park?
- A leaked memo from the Department of Homeland Security indicates that the feds are preparing for outbreaks of political violence once the Supreme Court announce its ruling that's expected to overturn Roe v. Wade.
- North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn lost his primary yesterday.
- The New York Times reached out to Matt Damon, LeBron James, Paris Hilton, Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Osaka, Mila Kunis, Tom Brady, and other celebrities who've been paid to appear in cryptocurrency ads to comment on the near-collapse of the crypto market, and none of them had anything to say — except for the guy who directed Larry David's FTX ad, who said, "Unfortunately I don’t think we’d have anything to add as we have no idea how cryptocurrency works (even after having it explained to us repeatedly), don’t own it, and don’t follow its market."
- Christine Quinn, the Selling Sunset star and author of How to Be a Boss Bitch, had to hide behind a desk during her book signing at a Ridgewood, New Jersey bookstore yesterday because animal rights activists showed up to protest her affinity for fur.
- Biniam Girmay, the Eritrean cyclist who made history yesterday as the first Black African to win a stage in a Grand Tour race, had to drop out of the Giro d'Italia after hitting himself in the eye with a prosecco cork during his post-stage celebration.
- Rumor has it that Vladimir Putin has a "freshly laundered" aroma.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, good swaddle technique:
Dogs 🐶 ❤️🐾💟 pic.twitter.com/NvYJx0bNWY— Respect Life 🌎💯☮️🇺🇦🌻BLM Bringing Back Normal (@koan4uu) May 9, 2022