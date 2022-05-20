Good Friday morning in New York City, where it's about to get really hot. Here's what else is happening:
- Building permit data analyzed by THE CITY shows a huge increase in apartment construction over the past couple months, indicating that developers are racing to build units before the lucrative 421-a property tax break expires.
- "East Side Jews can be clearly differentiated from West Side Jews," explained the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York in a letter contesting the new 12th Congressional District map that lumps the Upper West Side and Upper East Side into the same district.
- A street on the grounds of Fort Hamilton Army Base in Brooklyn is being renamed from General Lee Avenue, after Confederate General Robert E. Lee, to John Warren Avenue, after First Lt. John Earl Warren Jr., a Black Brooklynite who died in the Vietnam War.
- Artist Molly Crabapple and the other artsy tenants of a 10-story loft building in the Financial District are all being evicted after the building was sold and their leases expired.
- A top prospect in the Yankees' minor league system was cut from the team after he was caught stealing other players' equipment and then running a memorabilia scam online.
- Martin Shkreli may be in a halfway house in an undisclosed location in New York, but that hasn't stopped the sort-of-freed pharma bro from getting on Bumble.
- The new David Attenborough CGI "documentary" about dinosaurs seems sick.
- "People often look at me and say, 'Oh, she won’t be able to lift that,'" said Norah Langdon, a 79-year-old world champion powerlifter who can definitely lift that.
- Watch out for those sneaky "covert narcissists."
