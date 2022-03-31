Good Thursday morning in New York City, where Skippy is recalling peanut butter because stainless steel fragments from faulty machinery might've snuck into its jars. Here's what else is happening:
- In addition to saying he suffered from bipolar disorder, Gary Cabana, the alleged MoMA stabber, was clearly distraught about the pandemic's effect on movie theaters, which had long been a source of joy and connection for him in his largely solitary life.
- The push to legalize pumping your own gas in New Jersey has very quickly flamed out.
- In the month since the MTA launched its fare-capping program for OMNY users, the agency said commuters have saved $1.5 million by earning free rides, which is a promising sign for the switch to the tap payment system.
- Since 2006, New York City had been keeping 15 public toilet structures in a warehouse in Queens instead of installing them out in the wild, and officials now won't say where they are, but they're definitely not in use.
- NPR has a detailed account of the night last March when the LAPD detained at least 16 journalists during a brutal crackdown — complete with rubber bullets — on a protest over the clearing of a homeless encampment.
- The Beacon Theater in Boston is making audience members lock away their phones during Chris Rock's sold-out performances tonight and tomorrow, so if he says something interesting about The Slap, it probably won't make it onto YouTube.
- The people who made Netflix's extremely popular documentary series about Formula 1 are doing the same thing for pro cycling teams in the lead-up and during this year's Tour de France.
- Here's how Sumo oranges became the "it" fruit.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, when they go low we go high:
Mood.. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/I9WxzZ35Jn— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 31, 2022