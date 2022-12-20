Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where the Amazon Labor Union threw a great holiday party. Here's what else is happening:
- There's no indication that anyone in any position of power will stop Republican Rep.-elect George Santos from taking office in January, despite yesterday's New York Times story about his unverifiable biography, his association with a ponzi scheme, his past check fraud conviction and other shady details.
- A lawyer for a firm that sued a restaurant owned by Madison Square Garden was automatically barred from entering the MSG-owned Rockettes show — with her daughter's Girl Scout troop — because of the venue's facial recognition software.
- Andrew Cuomo and Kellyanne Conway had dinner together in Midtown last night.
- Tom Baio, a Republican on the Mendham township committee in New Jersey who lost his reelection bid by three votes, is trying to have his own daughter's absentee ballot thrown out (she voted for his Democratic opponent).
- According to Crain's and StreetEasy, Turtle Bay is set to be the city's hottest neighborhood/rental market in 2023.
- Sam Bankman-Fried's experience behind bars in the Bahamas has so far been better than people thought, based on the human rights reputation of the island's prison. (He reportedly spends a lot of time reading articles about himself, so he probably has phone access.)
- People in Germany are stocking up on candles out of fear of a looming energy crisis.
- More and more, people actually put those big red bows on new cars and give them to people as Christmas presents.
- RIP Clown Town.
