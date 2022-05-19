Good Thursday morning in New York City, where that GrubHub "free lunch" stunt did not go well. Here's what else is happening:
- More and more, New York City renters are paying "cuck money," a.k.a. way more than the listed rent, in order to get an apartment.
- New York is still sitting on 11 million bottles of NYS Clean hand sanitizer produced by inmates at the start of the pandemic, and it now plans to auction off the surplus for pennies on the dollar and donate the cash to FEMA.
- The NYPD said a drunk man who'd been picked up by an ambulance outside a Staten Island bar last night pulled a gun and shot an EMT.
- A recent retreat for dozens of New York City judges out in Montauk appears to have been a COVID-19 superspreader event.
- THE CITY has a good story about the complicated "every household for itself" way that a vulnerable strip of the Staten Island waterfront has allowed people with storm-damaged homes to completely rebuild, prop their homes on stilts, or take a buyout and let their lot become part of a resiliency project.
- Thanks to the worker-friendly labor market, companies are apparently holding back from firing people who are bad at their jobs because they fear it'll be too hard to replace them.
- Bad news for you masochists who put Grey Poupon on your hot dogs: Climate change and rising raw material costs have created a shortage of dijon mustard.
- Nobody in Conversations with Friends says anything.
- This woman is really hustling to get Adam Sandler to hire her to work at his production company.
