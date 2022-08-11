Good Thursday morning in New York City, where you can't just put a big ol' pool on a roof, there are codes to abide by. Here's what's happening:
- While a select number of the Open Streets locations around the city have become institutions, with local groups maintaining fitness classes, kids' activities and barrier maintenance, many others have dwindled away as residents and local businesses decided they wanted to drive and park like it's 2019 again.
- An NYPD officer who brandished his gun at a group of Black Lives Matter protesters back in 2020 (they asked him to put a mask on, and he claims he felt threatened) will not a face a trial. Instead, the worst punishment he faces is the possible loss of 10 vacation days.
- The MTA has identified an elite club of 166 bridge-and-tunnel toll evaders who owe an average of $30,120 each.
- A Morton Williams grocery store on Park Avenue South says an alleged serial thief recently tried walking out with 20 pints of Haagen-Dazs, saying the guy resells them to local bodegas (presumably before they melt??).
- Eric Adams partied late into the night at another exclusive members-only club this week and Page Six approves!
- An old landmarked courthouse in the Rockaways could soon become a co-working space.
- A chubby rat who tried escaping from underground through a sidewalk in Gowanus got stuck in said sidewalk.
- A$AP Rocky, whose criminal trial for an alleged shooting begins next week, is separately being sued by the former A$AP Mob member whom Rocky alleged shot.
- Tinder, which launched in 2012 at the same time the body positivity movement went mainstream, is still a tough place for fat daters.
- Beau Biden's two-year-old has incredible hair.
- And finally, you sure he's not trying to scare off the iPhone in his face?:
Squirrel trying to scare off a bird..— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 9, 2022
Sound on.. pic.twitter.com/s2YQFGlWih