A reminder: Extra Extra is on hiatus this week. Here are some tabs to open:
- Congratulations to Trumpet the bloodhound, the winner of the Westminster Dog Show last night. Trumpet is the first bloodhound to win best in show. Check out those ears! He beat a French bulldog, a German shepherd, a Maltese, an English setter, a Samoyed, a Lakeland terrier and my dog Archie, who is not taking it well.
Watch Trumpet soak in the moment after winning Best in Show at the 146th #WestminsterDogShow presented by @ProPlan! 🎺 pic.twitter.com/haPFu6soVn— Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) June 23, 2022
- Crashes by New York City workers are costing taxpayers close to $140 million annually.
- The MTA will make 95% of city subway stations accessible by 2055 as part of a class action settlement agreement.
- Despite the sad state of crypto, the world’s biggest gathering of “NFT enthusiasts” is happening in Times Square this week.
- Scenes from an NYPD funeral in Carroll Gardens: "He was a full-fledged conspiracy theorist. That's okay. Our love for Captain Scholl was unconditional."
- The FDA is coming for Juul.
- A spokesperson for Eric Adams confirmed to The City that the mayor still owns Brooklyn real estate he previously said he had sold.
- This one’s admittedly for an audience of one, me: Ben Affleck has a soda fountain in his home office that carries Diet Coke, Diet Pepsi(???), Mountain Dew and a yet-to-be-identified fourth beverage.
- There’s a lot to look at in this photo of “oversized liquids” confiscated by Syracuse Airport TSA, but I’m focused on the five (5) snow globes and would like them returned to their rightful owner(s) immediately.
- Twice a year, an environmental science professor travels to New Zealand to unbox and defrost several squid cubes.
- Chore lists, sky-high cleaning fees and hidden cameras…is Airbnb “over?”
- Last month, two workers were rescued after being trapped in 2-3 feet of chocolate sludge at an M&M Mars factory in Pennsylvania. Now there are more details about how that happened thanks to a fun public-records request.
- 91-year-old Rupert Murdoch is getting divorced for the fourth time.
- And finally, your cute animal video. Do NOT touch this dog’s emotional support Oreo wrapper.
@lilsmallduck The man has had this wrapper for 6+ months. #fyp #puppy #sprouttok #rescuedog ♬ original sound - 🌟🦝💕