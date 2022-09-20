Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where it will eventually get cold, at which point your heating bill will take off. Here's what else is happening:
- After the 14th detainee death at Rikers Island this year, criminal justice advocates are pushing to have a third party run the jail complex, arguing that the Department of Correction has been under court supervision for seven years and has shown little to no progress in reforming.
- The Society for the Advancement of Judaism, an Upper West Side synagogue, is refusing to rent itself out to the Upper West Side Republican Club for an event featuring Trump supporter and former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris because he's a 2020 election results denier.
- The city's Landmarks Preservation Commission is holding a crucial meeting today that could determine the fate of the 80s themed subway entrance/lobby at 60 Wall Street.
- "I think that what’s getting lost here is that there is a narrative that’s inaccurate that’s driving people’s perceptions of how safe the subway really is": NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey gave stats yesterday indicating that subway crime is down, blaming "the media" for pushing a false idea that the trains are dangerous.
- Wegmans is discontinuing the use of its self-checkout app because too many users have allegedly been stealing.
- Chris Redd, the Saturday Night Live cast member who plays (among other characters) Eric Adams, is leaving the show after five seasons.
- British Prime Minster Liz Truss was (mis)identified as a total nobody by the TV announcers at the Queen's funeral.
- Moosehead Lake, a cold water lake up in Maine that was the equivalent of the Hamptons about a century ago, fell on hard times after World War II and now has a bunch of sunken steamboats at the bottom.
- It definitely seems like this chess player is a cheater.
- The COO of Beyond Meat was arrested after allegedly punching through the rear windshield of a guy's Subaru and then biting skin off his nose during a parking lot road rage incident at an Arkansas football game over the weekend.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, it's still summer, enjoy it:
New crocodile species has been discovered in South Wales, UK...🐶🐾🐊🌊😅— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) September 20, 2022
Discovered by ➜🎥: @DenisLaw_WFT pic.twitter.com/WHaVZVNTkY