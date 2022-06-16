Good Thursday morning in New York City, where the school cafeteria food is allegedly gross. Here's what's happening:
- Republican gubernatorial candidates in New York, who've been fighting with each other over who's more loyal to Donald Trump, are also trying to appeal to Democratic voters by talking about the high cost of living and the plight of the working class.
- The New York Times has a good breakdown of the fight between Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams over the perceived lack of discretionary spending given to left-leaning Council members who voted against the budget.
- Toms River, New Jersey, is imposing an 11 p.m. curfew for kids 17 and under after some rowdy gatherings on the beach and at the Wawa on Route 35.
- Sometimes you show up to see a $4,200-a-month two-bedroom apartment that doesn't look like the photos online and the person showing you the place has COVID, because it's New York City.
- Early reviews of the three-days-a-week-in-the-office thing: No good.
- Today's hearing for the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot will focus on President Trump's effort to pressure Vice President Pence to not certify the election results. Watch it live at 1 p.m. on WNYC.org or listen on 93.9 FM.
- "I am just a peasant woman. I don't understand why I've become a celebrity": The BBC tracked down the elderly Ukrainian woman who was turned into "Babushka Z" by the Kremlin as a piece of propaganda suggesting that Ukrainians welcome the Russian invasion, and now her neighbors are shunning her.
- A former prep cook at Eleven Madison Park explains that he was berated for scooping ice too loudly in the kitchen, and that despite the restaurant's big talk about sustainability, he was directed to throw away a bunch of food.
- This guy who's traveling the country trying to work as a beer and hot dog vendor at every stadium seems to be having a great time.
- In a country where Protestantism is mainstream and intensely associated with whiteness, Catholicism is cool and alt.
- And finally, mama's not gonna feed you forever:
