It's Tuesday morning in New York City and Lyft is trying to figure out what to do with Citi Bike amid financial trouble.
The rideshare company bought Citi Bike in 2018, but with its current money issues, Lyft's new chief executive is looking at a strategic Citi Bike partnership or putting it up for sale altogether, the Wall Street Journal reported. In the meantime, Citi Bike users aren't expected to face interruptions.
Here's what else is happening:
- All of this talk about scaffolding has led to the discovery of the oldest sidewalk shed in the city, which happens to be on Edgecombe Avenue in Harlem where it’s been up for 17 years.
- We all have that crazy story of a wild adventure from our youth, but is it possible teenagers of today are more cautious than we were? Maybe.
- Spotify raised the price of its premium subscription for the first time since 2011, from $9.99 a month to $10.99.
- A new short film which showcases the relationships built in bodegas debuts today.
- A 69-year-old fell out of a hot air balloon while volunteering at a Connecticut balloon event over the weekend.
- I’m not sure it’s ever this serious but parents are now hiring consultants to help their daughters get into a sorority.
- Armonk community members came together to raise money for a local ice cream truck driver after his truck was totaled in an accident.
- And finally, cat boss: