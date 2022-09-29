Good Thursday morning in New York City, where a cozier lil' David Geffen Hall has reopened. Here's what else is happening:
- At least 725 people visited New York City emergency rooms this summer for heat-related reasons, marking a 13% increase from the same period in 2021.
- The man who killed Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes in a hit-and-run scooter crash on the Upper West Side last year has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and is expected to serve three years in prison, according to prosecutors.
- Alleva Dairy, the 130-year-old cheese shop in Little Italy that claims to be the oldest such store in the country, has filed for bankruptcy because it owes its landlord $500,000 in back rent and doesn't currently have the money.
- Here's a good appreciation of Punk Temple, the all-ages punk venue at the Bensonhurst synagogue Beth Ahavath Sholom that became the center of the southern Brooklyn/Long Island DIY punk scene in the early aughts.
- Aaron Judge hit number 61 last night.
- Harry and Meghan are reportedly delaying — or trying to back out altogether? — from their Netflix and Penguin Random House deals because they need more time to edit stuff now that the Queen has died.
- Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Europe's last remaining queen, is stripping four of her grandchildren of their royal titles on the grounds that it'll allow them to live normal lives, and the queen's daughter-in-law is pissed.
- In other Danish news, the sportswear company Hummel said it designed deliberately boring monochromatic uniforms for the Danish men's soccer team to protest the fact that Qatar, this year's World Cup host, is a human rights abuser that saw multiple people die in the process of constructing the soccer stadiums.
- Legendary rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59.
- Shania Twain said she almost died of COVID.
