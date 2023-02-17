Good Friday morning in New York City, where JFK's Terminal 1 is a mess. Here's what else is happening:
- A 12-year-old boy in Newark collapsed and died during football practice last week, and his family is blaming the fact that no one was present to administer CPR. (The coach had left to run an errand.) An ambulance took more than 30 minutes to arrive.
- Bronx community boards, which have been struggling to get enough members to show up in order to have a quorum and conduct regular business, are starting to kick people off for poor attendance records.
- After rumors spread Thursday that the Central Park Zoo was trying to capture Flaco, the escaped Eurasian eagle-owl, fans launched a petition to let him live free, or at least send him to a sanctuary that's bigger than the zoo's little cage.
- A New Jersey lawmaker introduced a bill in Trenton yesterday that would officially recognize Central Jersey as a region and give it a distinct tourism promotion effort.
- "Café con Felo," a new talk show hosted by CUNY Chancellor Matos "Felo" Rodriguez, premieres on CUNY TV tonight.
- Police say a thief carjacked a Bentley in the East Village yesterday and took it for a joyride before totaling the vehicle on the other side of Manhattan.
- Wildflower Studios, a new Robert De Niro-backed film and TV production studio in Astoria, held a topping-off ceremony yesterday.
- According to a new trend report from the app Slice, pickles could emerge as the "it" pizza topping this year.
- America is facing a crisis: Young people (in particular) don't know how to hang out anymore.
- Some people swear by "break-up vacations," wherein they go on a final trip and have sex a few more times with the person they've just broken up with.
- If you didn't have enough reasons to loathe the Houston Astros, they're now planning to wear Occidental Petroleum advertisements on their sleeves this season.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, spa time: